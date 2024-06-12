Australian Consul General Meets Assam Chief Minister

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 12: Australian Consul General in Kolkata, Mr Hugh Boylan, met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday and held discussion discussion on tourism, trade and green energy.

The meeting, marked by warmth and camaraderie, delved into avenues of tourism, trade, and green energy, reflecting the mutual interest of both parties in bolstering bilateral relations.

Notably, he underscored a keen interest in Assam’s biodiversity conservation efforts, signaling a promising avenue for collaboration in environmental stewardship.

“The Australian Consul General in Kolkata, H.E. Mr. Hugh Boylan, called upon HCM Dr. @himantabiswa today at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur.

A cordial discussion on tourism, trade and green energy was held. @AusCGKolkata expressed keen interest in Assam’s biodiversity efforts,” the Chief Minister Office (CMO) wrote on micro-blogging site X.

- Advertisement -

The encounter signifies a step forward in strengthening ties between Australia and Assam, fostering prospects for shared growth and sustainable development.

On the other hand, the Consul also met Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and highlighted the requisite for intensifying India-Australia ties by further enhancing the academic relations between the two countries.

The duo also held deliberations on several other affairs such as agriculture, dairy, minerals, and green energy, a Raj Bhawan release said.

On the basis of the large number of Indian students pursuing their studies in Australian universities, they discussed the academic ties between India and Australia.

- Advertisement -

Kataria mentioned that academic relations should be a optimist tool to enhance India-Australia relations as he advocated for more MoUs between institutions of higher education between India and Australia.

“The governor also said that the nursing professionals of India are playing a significant role in the health sector of Australia and put emphasis on the need to expand ties in this sector,” the release added.

Kataria also stressed the importance the government of Assam was giving to green energy and was gradually shifting towards a more green environment by changing its gear away from fossil fuel.