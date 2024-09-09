Awareness camp addresses social issues in Dalgaon

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, Sept 8: To help eradicate crimes from society, Gyanudaya Jatiya Vidyalaya organised an educational awareness camp on Saturday, addressing issues such as superstition, polygamy, illiteracy, gambling, crimes against women (including rape, teasing, domestic violence), and drug abuse. The event, held on the school’s premises, was attended by more than a thousand people, including students and their parents.

In his address, Imran Hussain, founder and retired principal of Baruajhar HS School, emphasised that education is the only solution to combat these societal issues. AAMSU advisor Ainuddin Ahmed spoke on the challenges faced by the Miya Muslim community, stating that they have been oppressed by various groups in Assam due to their association with crime. He urged the community to improve their standards of living and focus on education to coexist peacefully with others in the state.

Mahibur Rahman, principal of Dhula HS School, was the chief guest of the program. He highlighted the root causes of the Miya community’s marginalisation and suggested measures to overcome these issues. He encouraged students to focus on their studies rather than succumbing to bad habits like drug use and pan masala.

Other attendees included Fakaruddin Ali, assistant teacher of Baruajhar HS School; Fazal Hoque, headmaster of Jamalpur ME School; and Hafizur Rahman of Bechimari Girls High School, who all praised the school’s initiative. The meeting was presided over by Abu Bakkar Siddique, assistant teacher of Bakultala High School. Meritorious students who passed HS and HSLC this year were also felicitated during the event.