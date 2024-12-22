Awareness drive on child protection held in Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 21: The District Child Protection Officer and Child Helpline Unit, Sivasagar, organised an awareness campaign across the Demow Revenue Circle.

- Advertisement -

The drive which was held on Friday focused on issues such as child marriage, child labour, child trafficking, legal adoption, and child sexual abuse.

Officials distributed informative leaflets to residents, teachers, and students, while also pasting them in prominent public areas to spread awareness. The initiative aimed to educate the community and promote child rights effectively.