15 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 22, 2024
type here...

Awareness drive on child protection held in Demow

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 21: The District Child Protection Officer and Child Helpline Unit, Sivasagar, organised an awareness campaign across the Demow Revenue Circle.

- Advertisement -

The drive which was held on Friday focused on issues such as child marriage, child labour, child trafficking, legal adoption, and child sexual abuse.

Related Posts:

Officials distributed informative leaflets to residents, teachers, and students, while also pasting them in prominent public areas to spread awareness. The initiative aimed to educate the community and promote child rights effectively.

10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples
10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Cong chief urges CM for govt job for widow of dead...

The Hills Times -
10 Hidden Places to Visit in India for Couples 10 Places You Can Visit In Jaisalmer This Winter 10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation 10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter