Awareness meeting focused on ‘Juvenile Delinquency’ conducted by the Moirabari Thana Nagarik Samiti

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Dec 26: An awareness meeting focused on ‘Juvenile Delinquency’ was conducted by the Moirabari Thana Nagarik Samiti at Moirabari Girls’ Senior Secondary School and Durbandhi Secondary School. The initiative aimed to educate the community about child-related crimes and promote awareness on the subject.

Both awareness programs were led by school principals Jamil Ahmed and Abul Hachim, with the participation of Pankaj Das, the officer in-charge of Moirabari Police Station. OC Pankaj Das provided insights into the essential measures that parents should take concerning their children. The sessions were designed to enlighten attendees about juvenile delinquency and the role of parents in preventing such occurrences in society.