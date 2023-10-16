Awareness program on sustainable water management held in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

TEZPUR, Oct 15: An awareness program focused on the critical issues of sustainable water management was organised at Tezpur Bengali Boys HS School. The event, initiated by Abhispita Kashyap and Chenorita Kashyap, ninth-grade students from St Joseph Convent HS School, Tezpur, aimed to inform students about the alarming decline in groundwater levels in the region and its potential consequences for the future.

During the event, Abhispita and Chenorita discussed the various causes of groundwater depletion and emphasized its profound impact on the community if not addressed promptly. They warned that without decisive actions, the region could face a severe water crisis, leaving people in need of drinking water. They encouraged their fellow students to use groundwater more efficiently and advocated for the recycling of wastewater for various household purposes. They also stressed the importance of recharging groundwater by injecting treated wastewater back into the ground.

The program garnered positive responses from attendees who recognized the seriousness of the situation and appreciated the students’ efforts in shedding light on this critical issue. This event underscores the importance of educating the younger generation about environmental issues and emphasizes the collective responsibility for conserving this invaluable resource.