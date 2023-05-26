Awareness programme on health & menstrual hygiene held at THB College



HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 25: An awareness programme on health and menstrual hygiene of girl students was held at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College on Thursday. The programme was organised by the Women Cell and Students’ Grievance Redressal Cell of the college.

Inaugurating the programme, Dr Ajit Hazarika, principal of the college said that menstruation is a natural process and the girls should be aware of the hygiene that they need to maintain during the period.

He hoped that discussions on the issues related to menstruation which are generally shied away from will certainly help the girls to overcome various complicacies.

Dr Juri Bhattacharya, gynaecologist, Kusumtola Model Hospital, deliberating on the theme of the programme as resource person discussed at length on menstruation as a part of women’s reproductive system and explained how women should take care of their health during their periods. She said that the girls should not be ashamed of this biological process and called upon all to discuss the complications they face during menstruation with doctors to avoid serious health issues.

She also answered questions asked by the students and the teachers during the interactive session.

Dr Anju Chhetri, vice principal and chairperson of the Women Cell offered the vote of thanks.

The programme was conducted by Purabi Gogoi, assistant professor, Economics and secretary, Women Cell. A sanitary pad dispensing machine which has been installed in the girls’ common room was also inaugurated on the occasion.

