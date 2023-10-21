28 C
B Borooah College earns historic A++ rating in NAAC accreditation

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

 

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: B. Borooah College in Guwahati has achieved the prestigious NAAC A++ rating, securing the highest CGPA of 3.62. This accomplishment establishes B. Borooah College as the first government sector college in the entire northeastern region to attain such a remarkable recognition.

Founded in 1943 and named in honor of the distinguished businessman Bholanath Borooah from Nagaon, B. Borooah College has consistently excelled in academics. Affiliated with Gauhati University, the college has played a crucial role in enhancing the region’s educational legacy.

The achievement has received widespread recognition, with education minister Ranoj Pegu taking to social media to congratulate the college for this extraordinary feat. Minister Pegu tweeted, “Congratulations to B. Borooah College, Guwahati, for being accredited with NAAC A++ Grade (CGPA of 3.62). It is the first Govt. Sector college in the entire Northeast to receive NAAC A++. Kudos to the Principal Dr. Satyendra Nath Barman and his team.”

