B Palkee performs at 5th Devi Kamakhya Sanskritik Mahotsav

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: The ‘5th Devi Kamakhya Sanskritik Mahotsav’ took place at the Maa Kamakhya Temple on December 29, commemorating the wedding anniversary of Lord Shiva and Goddess Maa Kamakhya. Organised by Kalpabriksha and Muktimangal, the event featured a 25-minute dance program by B Palkee, a disciple of Kathak exponents Guru Marami Medhi and Meghranjani Medhi, as well as an actor.

Palkee’s performance included a Shiva Vandana, a Kathak Shuddha Nritya in Vilambit, Madhya, and Drut laya of Trital, concluding with a Devi Stuti. Accompanied by music composed by the renowned classical musician Guru Joyprakash Medhi, Palkee left a lasting impression on tourists, devotees, and spectators from around the world.

Shivangi Chakraborty, a disciple of eminent musician Guru Jatin Basumatari, presented a Ganesh Vandana and a Devi Stuti. Sangeeta Ghosh’s disciple Jayshree Saha showcased a Shiva Vandana in the Bharatanatyam dance style. The event also featured ‘Energy Healer’ Riddhima Kejriwal, who recited poetry about Shiva and Gauri to create a spiritual atmosphere.

The inauguration was conducted by Bar Doloi of Maa Kamakhya Devalaya, Kavindra Sharma, and the temple’s secretary, Gyan Nath Sharma, who lit the lamps. Past editions of the festival welcomed renowned personalities such as Sujata Mahapatra, Rama Vaidyanathan, Jaya Prabha Menon, Kabita Dwivedi, Vaijayanti Kashi, Pandit Rajendra Gangani, Rahul Acharya, and others.