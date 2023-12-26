Bajrang Dal Forms Ledo Prakhanda In Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Dec 25: In a significant development, Bajrang Dal, an umbrella organisation of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), convened a meeting at the Loknath Baba Temple in Margherita, where the Bajrang Dal Ledo Prakhanda was officially formed with 11 members.

Leaders from Bajrang Dal in Tinsukia district, including Shyam Pandey, Srimanta Bordoloi, Manjit Mahanta, Rajat Koiri, and Arnab Singh, were present at the meeting. They spoke about the organisation’s aims and objectives, emphasizing the commitment to safeguarding Hindu culture, identity, language, and heritage.

Shyam Pandey, recounting the history, mentioned that Bajrang Dal was established on October 1, 1984, with the mission of protecting the cultural and religious essence of Hindu brothers and sisters. He asserted their unwavering dedication, stating, “Till the last drop of blood remains in our body, we shall fight against those who harm our Hindu religion.”

Pandey further noted that in 1992, Bajrang Dal played an active role in the demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6. According to him, this action led to the liberation of Ayodhya Ram Temple from the clutches of Babri Masjid.

During the meeting, an 11-member Bajrang Dal Ledo Prakhanda was formed, with Arun Rastogi of Margherita appointed as the chief convenor. The formation of this prakhanda underscores Bajrang Dal’s commitment to its principles and its organisational expansion in the region.