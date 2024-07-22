Bangladeshi national arrested in Hojai

HT Correspondent
HOJAI, July 21: Sensation prevailed as a Bangladeshi national was arrested in Hojai on Saturday night.
As per information, the Bangladeshi individual was apprehended by the Railway Police while he was roaming under suspicious conditions at Hojai railway station. The arrested individual has been identified as Aleem Uddin, reportedly a resident of Phulbari in Sylhet district, Bangladesh. During interrogation, he revealed that he had entered India from Bangladesh at night. Aleem Uddin claimed that he was sold by a Bangladeshi resident to an Indian for Rs 1 lakh. A mobile phone bearing a Bangladeshi number was recovered from his possession. Police investigation is ongoing.