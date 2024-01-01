17 C
Bangladeshi National Held In Morigaon

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Dec 31: In a significant development, the Morigaon Police apprehended a Bangladeshi national, living illegally in the state under deceptive circumstances in Morigaon district, said an official on Sunday.

As per the official, the individual had allegedly been living in India using a counterfeit Indian voter ID card.

Acting on a tip-off, the Morigaon Police conducted a raid in Dakhin Chenimari village under Lahorighat police station on Saturday night, leading to the arrest of a person along with a child carrying a Bangladeshi passport.

“The police had received information indicating that the accused had sought refuge in a woman’s house in the village. The arrested individual has been identified as Islam Mandal, who is also under suspicion of having Jihadi connections,” said Morigaon superintendent of police Hemanta Kumar Das.

During initial investigation, it was revealed that the accused’s name was  falsely recorded as Noor Mandal in the voter list under the Lahorighat assembly constituency in the Morigaon district.

“The police are currently investigating the case to ascertain the full extent of the individual’s activities and connections,” the SP added.

