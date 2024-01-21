Banned militant outfits NSCN-KYA, ULFA-I jointly call for Republic Day Boycott

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 21: In a significant turn of events, the NSCN-KYA and United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) have jointly declared a ‘boycott and general strike’ for Republic Day, according to reports.

In a joint statement, the militant groups said they have, like every year, called upon all citizens to support the boycott call. The statement further declared that India’s attempt to suppress the freedom movement and assimilate their unique history and cultures into the mainstream is a manifestation of colonial policy.

The NSCN and ULFA-I asserted their ongoing struggle for the sovereignty of the Nagas and Asom people. They appealed to citizens to support the boycott by refraining from the imposed celebration.

The statement also suggested that citizens stay indoors and light candles in honour of their land’s brave martyrs. Both groups have reportedly urged a boycott of Republic Day celebrations in Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.