Batadroba Thaan Committee grants afternoon access to Rahul Gandhi

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 21: The Batadroba Thaan Management Committee has imposed restrictions on Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the historic Batadroba Thaan on Monday until 3 pm, on the occasion of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Sri Rama Temple at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi, as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyai Yatra’ across the nation, had planned to visit the historic Batadroba Thaan, the birthplace of the great saint Srimanta Sankardeva, on Monday morning to offer prayers. The Congress icon sought permission for the visit through local Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora.

In response, the Thaan Management Committee held an urgent special meeting on Sunday morning to discuss the matter. During the meeting, the Committee decided to permit Rahul Gandhi to visit the historic Batadroba Thaan just after 3 pm. A letter was sent to local Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora, informing that there would be no issue with Gandhi’s visit to Batadroba Thaan.

This decision by the Thaan Management Committee has elicited strong reactions among Congress party workers in the district.