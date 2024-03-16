Bhagawat Paath commences

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, March 15: The three-day Bhagawat Paath commenced in Dhemechi near Demow on Friday, under the auspices of the Dhemechi Gohain Gaon Janardhan Nam Ghar, in collaboration with local residents. The inaugural ceremony featured the planting of a betel nut sapling in the premises of the Nam Ghar by Dipul Borgohain, president of the Organising Committee of Bhagawat Paath. The event kicked off with a grand procession on Friday morning. Additionally, a Bhaona performance is scheduled for the night of March 17, marking the culmination of the program.