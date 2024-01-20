Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra meets with hurdle, not allowed to pass through Guwahati, claims Congress

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 20: Senior Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia alleged on Saturday that the city police administration has denied permission for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra through Guwahati.

Saikia, the leader of opposition in the Assam legislative assembly, said he had sought permission from the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Intelligence of Guwahati Commissionerate.

He was later informed that the Yatra will only be allowed on the national highway touching areas like Khanapara, Basistha, Lokhra, Garchuk, etc. Saikia also alleged that an invitation for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Guwahati Press Club at Ambari had been denied by the police.

The Congress today criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for an alleged attack on the vehicles of Congress supporters and damaging of posters, banners and hoardings relating to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Lakhimpur. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the incidents of vandalism and accused the BJP of attempting to trample and demolish every right and justice guaranteed by the Constitution.

He asserted that the Congress party will not be cowed down by this tactic of attack and intimidation employed by the BJP Government in Assam, and will take appropriate legal action against these BJP workers.

Congress general secretary in charge organization, KC Venugopal accused the BJP of feeling nervous over the success of the Nyay Yatra and resorting to cheap tactics. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Communications, Jairam Ramesh urged the BJP president JP Nadda to allow the Nyay Yatra to take the same route which was taken by Nadda himself earlier.

Senior leader and party treasurer Ajay Maken accused the Assam Chief Minister of orchestrating the attacks and warned that the Congress will not be scared or intimidated. Maken also showed CCTV recordings of the alleged vandalism by BJP workers.

He said this only proved that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was proving to be a success and the Assam Chief Minister was feeling frustrated. He asserted that the Yatra will continue and return to Assam once it completes its Arunachal Pradesh lap.