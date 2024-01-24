Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Barpeta on its 11th Day

BARPETA, Jan 24: The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ resumed its journey, marking the 11th day of the extensive campaign led by Rahul Gandhi and reached Assam’s Barpeta town on Wednesday.

The yatra, which commenced on January 18th from Sivasagar, has covered 833 kilometers, spanning 17 districts across Assam, and is scheduled to conclude in West Bengal.

The campaign, characterized by various public interactions and roadshows, entered Assam from Nagaland at Haluating, making its way through several districts.

Rahul Gandhi actively engaged with the public during roadshows, with a notable visit to Majuli, the largest river island, where he led a procession to the Kamalabari and Aunati sattras, prominent Vaishnav monasteries.

Overnight halts were strategically planned in locations like Jorhat, Gogamukh, and Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, before re-entering Assam. The journey included visits to historical and cultural sites such as the Borduwa Sattra at Batadrava, the birthplace of the revered Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva.

As the yatra reached Guwahati, it continued through the Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup (Rural) districts. The procession then moved to Nalbari for a street corner meeting, culminating in an overnight stay in Barpeta on January 24th.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously affirmed the state government’s support for the yatra, welcoming the Congress party, stating that ‘all tourists were welcome.’

This statement was made in response to allegations by the Congress party that they were denied permission for certain activities, clarified by Sarma as a precaution due to ongoing school and college sessions.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a significant political initiative, aims to connect with people across different regions and address various issues. The journey is expected to continue through Bongaigaon, North Salmara, and Dhubri, with a planned public meeting in Gauripur before crossing the Assam-Bengal border into West Bengal.