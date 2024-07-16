31 C
Bhola Nath College, Dhubri Awarded Autonomous Status by UGC

HT Digital

July 16, Tuesday: In a proud moment for Bhola Nath College, Dhubri, the institution has been conferred with Autonomous College status by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This recognition adds to the college’s esteemed NAAC A+ accreditation, reflecting its commitment to academic excellence and innovation.

Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter to congratulate the Principal, his team, and the students for this significant achievement. “My congratulations to the Principal and his team and the students at large for this achievement,” he tweeted, acknowledging the collective efforts that led to this honor.

The autonomous status will enable Bhola Nath College to exercise greater academic freedom, design its curriculum, and implement innovative teaching methods, further enhancing the quality of education offered to its students.

