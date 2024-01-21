Bhupen Borah physically assaulted during ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Sonitpur

HT Digital,

Sonitpur, Jan 21: Bhupen Borah, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), was severely injured following a physical assault during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Sonitpur district, Assam.

- Advertisement -

The incident reportedly occurred as Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was passing through Jamugurihat in Sonitpur. The APCC alleges that Borah was attacked by ‘paid goons’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a social media post, the APCC labelled the assault as ‘demonic’, describing it as one of the worst incidents in Assam’s political history. Police later intervened to control the situation.

A senior Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh, also claimed that his vehicle was attacked during the yatra in Jamugurihat. Ramesh shared a video of the incident on social media, accusing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of orchestrating the attack.