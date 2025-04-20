25 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Bhutan king visits under-construction international logistics park in Assam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, April 19: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk visited Assam on Saturday to inspect the under-construction international multimodal logistics park and the inland water transport terminal in Bongaigaon district’s Jogighopa.

The logistics park is being developed under the Bharatmala project on the banks of the Brahmaputra, while the terminal adjacent to it was inaugurated on February 18. The projects, considered crucial for the Himalayan kingdom, are located near the India-Bhutan border.

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said this visit further deepened the long-standing friendship and trust between the two countries.

“The visit of the King of Bhutan to the recently inaugurated IWT Jogighopa terminal as well as the Jogighopa Multi Modal Logistics Park is historic,” he said.

Sonowal said the projects are aligned with the vision of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Act East policy’ for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Assam’s CM Himanta Biswas Sarma said the projects will be a game-changer for the region, and ensure seamless trade and logistics movement, besides aiding the development of the Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan.

Wangchuk’s helicopter landed inside the logistics park, where he was received by Assam Public Health and Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Baruah said the king inspected both the projects.

He said the park, being developed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), will seamlessly integrate road, rail, air and waterways upon completion.

“Spread across 317 acres on the banks of the Brahmaputra, this project will unlock immense economic potential for our state by facilitating trade with neighbouring countries like Bhutan and Bangladesh,” he said.

“The strategic proximity of Bhutan’s visionary urban development initiative — Gelephu Mindfulness City, will also undoubtedly contribute to the success of the park,” he added.

Built at a cost of Rs 82 crores, the terminal is expected to handle cargo of 1.1 million tonnes per annum, according to officials.

Security was heightened in the area with police personnel from Bhutan deployed, and the press was also barred from entering the logistics park and the terminal during the king’s visit.

The king returned to Bhutan following the day-long trip. (PTI)

