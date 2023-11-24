Bicycles Distributed  In Bokajan

BOKAJAN: In a program held at Dillai High School on Wednesday, bicycles were distributed among Class IX students under the Assam Chief Minister Special Scheme. A total of 194 students were beneficiaries of this initiative.

Surjya Rongphar, executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, emphasised that the bicycles aim to facilitate students’ early arrival at school and prompt return home, providing them with more study time. Rongphar urged the students to take good care of their newly distributed bicycles.

The event was attended by Kakre Bey, president of the School Managing Committee, Sonaram Singnar, chairman of Borjan Village Development Committee, and other dignitaries.