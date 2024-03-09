Big boost for tea sector, government increases assistance to small growers by 82 percent

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 9: The ‘Tea Development & Promotion Scheme’ has seen an 82% increase in financial assistance for the Tea sector, rising from Rs. 290.81 crores to Rs.528.97 crore for the next 2 financial years (2024-25 and 2025-26).

A range of incentives will be provided to small tea growers by mobilizing them into SHGs and FPOs. The plan includes setting up of 800 SHGs and 330 FPOs in the next 2 financial years, with an increased assistance of Rs 105.5 Cr, a significant increase from the previously planned 40 SHGs & 8 FPOs with an assistance of Rs 2.7 Cr.

This move aims to increase coverage of small tea growers from 1000 to over 30,000 in the next two years. The assistance aims to increase productivity, quality, value addition and price realization. The support is intended for common facilities like field mechanization equipment, leaf carriage vehicles, leaf sheds, pruning machines, mechanical harvesters and storage godowns.

Furthermore, the support also extends to setting up of new mini tea units by SHG/FPO/FPCs for production of Orthodox, Green and Specialty teas to help small tea growers move up the value chain.

The assistance is for soil testing for individual small growers mobilized through SHGs/FPOs and Capacity Building including through Farm Field schools for better extension services and upgradation of the skills of small tea growers on good agricultural practices/ tea garden management.

Outlays for promoting Indian Tea in both domestic and international markets have been increased by more than 10 times to Rs.72.42 crore for extensive promotion campaigns for ‘Indian Tea’, including Darjeeling and other GI Teas, in international markets and generic tea promotion campaigns in domestic markets.

In order to increase exports of value-added tea from India, a new sub component for encouraging setting up of blending and packaging units has been included with an outlay of Rs 40 Crore. A new sub component for research on blends and value-added products in international markets has been included for enhancing and diversifying exports.