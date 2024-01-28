Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Steps Down Amidst Political Speculation, Eyes BJP Coalition

PATNA, Jan 28: In a surprising turn of events, Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, tendered his resignation on Sunday following a meeting with MLAs from his party at his official residence.

Speculation had been rife for days about Kumar considering a political switch to rejoin forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

- Advertisement -

The Janata Dal (United) chief arrived at the governor’s office at 11 am to formally submit his resignation, signaling his departure from the 28-party Opposition bloc INDIA.

As per a report by NDTV, Kumar is now poised to form a coalition with the BJP, and he is planning to dismiss ministers affiliated with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), his current alliance partner led by Lalu Yadav.

The BJP and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) have reportedly solidified a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled in three months.

“All BJP MLAs in Bihar have already pledged their support to Nitish Kumar,” the news report by NDTV claimed.

- Advertisement -

In response to the unfolding political developments, BJP MLAs and MPs convened at 10 am today at the party office in Patna to strategize on the evolving situation in Bihar. BJP President JP Nadda, along with other key leaders, is expected to arrive in Patna by a special charter flight at 3 pm to further discuss the alliance and future plans.

The resignation of Nitish Kumar, a seasoned political figure in Bihar, adds a new dimension to the state’s political landscape, with potential repercussions for the upcoming elections and the dynamics of regional alliances.

The swift developments have caught many by surprise, and the political observers are closely watching the unfolding events in Bihar.