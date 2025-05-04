Bishal Phukan released from Dibrugarh Central jail

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 3: Bishal Phukan, one of the key accused in the online trading scam, walked out of Dibrugarh Central Jail on Saturday evening after being released on bail.

His release came after the completion of all necessary legal formalities.

On Thursday, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to Bishal Phukan and Tarkik Bora in connection with Barbaruah Police Station Case No. 85/2024.

Earlier, Phukan had also secured bail in Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station Case No. 352/2024 and Duliajan Police Station Case No. 198/2024.