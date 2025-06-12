Biswanath Farm machinery moves towards litchi productionHT Correspondent

28.4 C
Biswanath Farm machinery moves towards litchi production

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 11: The North Eastern Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (NEMTI), Biswanath, under the Government of India, has taken a proactive step toward enhancing litchi production in the region. In collaboration with Tezpur Litchi Bagan, the institute planted 100 high-quality litchi seedlings across 2.5 acres of land on Wednesday.


Of the total saplings, 20 are of the Bombay variety, while 80 are of the Bilati variety, informed P Kamalabai, Director of the institute. She also noted that the initiative, aligned with World Environment Day, will contribute to the greening of the area while simultaneously helping boost government revenue.

Prior to this initiative, the institute had been cultivating local litchi varieties across 4 acres of land. The new plantation represents a shift toward improved commercial varieties to enhance productivity and income generation.

The programme witnessed the participation of institute officials, staff members, and engineering students from various colleges and universities across India. Jamser, a progressive farmer known for achieving self-reliance through litchi cultivation, was also present at the event. He shared practical insights and techniques for successful litchi production with the attendees.

