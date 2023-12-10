BJP demands probe into recovery of Rs 300 crore from company

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 9: The Jorhat district unit of the BJP on Saturday took out a protest rally across the town seeking a speedy probe into the Rs 300 crore recovery case from raids by the income tax department in several places of a company reportedly having links to a Congress MP from Jharkhand.

The protesters holding banners and placards took out the rally from Jorhat Stadium and passed through the main thoroughfares shouting slogans flaying the Congress party over the recovery of the huge amount of cash from the premises of a company, which was linked to an MP from Jharkhand

The protesters which included Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, BJP Jorhat district president Hemanta Kalita and several other leaders, slammed the Congress on the issue.

They took on the Congress on the corruption issue and sought that the party come clean on the matter. It may be mentioned here that the opposition Congress has been in recent times, targeting the BJP-led central government alleging anomalies and favoritism in different sectors.