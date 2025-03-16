BJP- East Karbi Anglong lauds state budget 2025-26

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 15: BJP – East Karbi Anglong has welcomed the state budget, 2025-26 terming it as people oriented budget taking into consideration each and every districts of the state for all round development, and particularly Karbi Anglong.

“Karbi Anglong will immensely benefit from the budget as it has focused on road and communication and education development and economic upliftment,” a statement read.

Mention may be made here that the state annual budget for 2025-26 fiscal year of Rs 2.63 lakh crore was presented on Monday by finance minister Ajanta Neog.

In the budget, one Agriculture University, a Veterinary College and Sainik School have been proposed at Karbi Anglong.

“Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong including Dima Hasao districts have been proposed to be set up as Assam’s clean energy hub by focusing on renewable sources of energy. This time Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) will be getting a state budget share of Rs 621 crore, which is more than Dima Hasao and less than BTR. The state government has also proposed to allocate Rs 3, 076 crores to the HAD department for taking up development works in the three hill districts,” the statement read.

Welcoming the state budget the BJP – East Karbi Anglong District Committee (EKADC) has interacted with the media persons at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan BJP-EKADC office here at on Friday, where the president, Roland Killing highlighted the key aspects of the budget, emphasising the government’s commitment to infrastructure development, welfare schemes, and economic growth in Assam.

He elaborated on the provisions aimed at benefiting the people of Karbi Anglong, including allocations for road construction, education, and healthcare facilities. Kiling said, “Our hon’ble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken into consideration the needs of each and every district and the sentiments of all communities and tribes. Particularly, for Karbi Anglong has been given greater emphasis for the development of industries, road and communication and education. We also need to appreciate our Chief Executive Member of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang, who has insisted to our hon’ble CM to include various proposals for the overall development of the district.”

He also said the budget has highlighted ways of provincialising educational institutions, which is a positive sign towards improvement in the education sector. In Karbi Anglong alone there are 20 to 30 schools set-up prior to 2006, which were not provincialised. It is good news to these schools as it will receive provincialisation. For skill development of local educated unemployed youths and for setting up of skill development centre of Rs 3000 crore will be allotted. The state government has also taken care of modernisation of Assam Hills Small Industries Development Corporation (AHISDC), he stated.