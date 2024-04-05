BJP eyes 1 lakh gathering at Amit Shah’s event

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 4: Union Home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to begin his election campaign in Assam on April 8. The BJP’s state unit has been getting ready to demonstrate its strength at Shah’s gathering.

“We have been preparing for a good show at the Home minister’s public meeting,” stated Ranjit Dutta, an MLA and the BJP’s nominee for the Lok Sabha seat in Sonitpur, on Thursday.

He said, “At least 1 lakh people will attend Amit Shah’s event.”

The Biswanath district’s Gohpur town is the venue for Shah’s gathering. On Thursday, Dutta assessed the preparedness of the public meeting of the Union Home minister.

“We anticipate that Amit Shah’s meeting will draw one lakh attendees from just three assembly constituencies,” stated Dutta.

Additionally, he claimed that Congress no longer has any support in the state.

He mentioned, “I have been campaigning for the last few days. Nowhere in the Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency did I see a Congress flag. There is absolutely no voter support for the Opposition.”

Prior to this, state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Assam for at least three public gatherings in addition to Amit Shah.

The schedule for PM Modi’s program has not yet been finalised by the Prime Minister’s Office.