BJP Launches Rally In Twin District Of Karbi Anglong

DIPHU, Oct 6: The BJP’s East Karbi Anglong District Committee has initiated the ‘Unity, Victory, and Prosperity Rally’ in an effort to energize the ruling party in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year. The BJP, which also wields authority in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), is conducting this rally across the picturesque twin hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

The rally, which commenced on October 4th and will run until December 19th, will culminate in Bithung Rengthama, the Member of the Autonomous Council constituency in West Karbi Anglong. Notably, Bithung Rengthama is the home constituency of the chief executive member of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang.