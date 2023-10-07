23.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 7, 2023
type here...

BJP Launches Rally In Twin District Of Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

 

- Advertisement -

DIPHU, Oct 6: The BJP’s East Karbi Anglong District Committee has initiated the ‘Unity, Victory, and Prosperity Rally’ in an effort to energize the ruling party in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year. The BJP, which also wields authority in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), is conducting this rally across the picturesque twin hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

The rally, which commenced on October 4th and will run until December 19th, will culminate in Bithung Rengthama, the Member of the Autonomous Council constituency in West Karbi Anglong. Notably, Bithung Rengthama is the home constituency of the chief executive member of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang.

10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World
10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World
7 Rare Flowers From Around The World
7 Rare Flowers From Around The World
Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight
Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Official Arrested For His Alleged  Involvement In Corruption

The Hills Times - 0
10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World 7 Rare Flowers From Around The World Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight 10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets 10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India