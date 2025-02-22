BJP organises citizen’s meeting in Dhubri

HT Correspondent

DHUBRI, Feb 21: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday organised a Citizen’s Meeting at the Conference Hall of Town Hotel in Dhubri district. The event saw participation from senior citizens, businesspersons, and people from various walks of life, along with different office bearers of the BJP.

The meeting was presided over by Dhyanandra Kumar Surana, chartered accountant and executive member of the party, along with BJP district president Ranjit Kumar Roy, former Golakganj MLA Aswini Roy Sarkar, Debamoy Sanyal, chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, and BJP Media Convenor Deba Prasad Singha, among other party workers.

A talk on the budget was held, which was explained by Debamoy Sanyal, chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board. He discussed key budget allocations, including the UREA setup in Namrup, the development of 250 new tourism spots, enhancements in railway infrastructure, the PM Divine scheme, and the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), most importantly on Agriculture along with other public enterprises covered in the budget.

The gathering aimed to foster discussions on local governance, development initiatives, and citizen concerns. The BJP leadership interacted with attendees, addressing various issues and emphasizing the party’s commitment to the region’s progress.

The presence of diverse community representatives highlighted the significance of the meeting in bridging communication between the party and the people. Discussions also revolved around developmental policies, infrastructure projects, and welfare schemes aimed at benefiting the residents of Dhubri.

Party leaders encouraged active participation from the citizens in governance and assured that their voices would be heard in policy-making. The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to work towards the betterment of the district.