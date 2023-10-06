BJP Pins Cong’s Scam Slur Against Tuliram Ronghang

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 5: The BJP, East Karbi Anglong District Committee (EKADC) has extended solidarity with chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, who has been accused by Congress of swindling Rs 100 crore in connection with the construction of a road.

The Congress alleged that the CEM has swindled Rs 100 crore by doing overlapping construction work of a 17 km stretch of Hapjan road from Birla to Rongplimplam.

The scam was alleged to have been committed through firms registered in the name of his wife and some relatives. The Congress has questioned how the road could be completed in just 7 days’ time.

In a press conference at the office of the BJP, EKADC, Member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Dr Mongve Rongpi quoting a High Court judgment said, “Mr B. Baruah learned counsel representing the petitioners submits that after going through the affidavits filed by the respondents and the photographs attached thereto, the petitioners are satisfied that most of the roads in question have been constructed. However, his prayer that regarding the issue of maintenance etc., the petitioners may be given liberty to approach the Principal Secretary/ Secretary of PWD as and when the need arises.”

The MAC further said, “It is clear now that the road has been constructed and the allegations are false and baseless. As the Lok Sabha election is approaching the opposition wants to create a political issue out of it.”

The MAC also said, “The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) constituted by the Assam Legislative Assembly whose members comprise both ruling and opposition MLAs has come to Diphu and inspected the road and other government schemes implemented in Karbi Anglong. The committee had said that all roads were constructed well.”

Dr Rongpi further said, “I have no doubt that there were no irregularities and all schemes were executed well. Developmental schemes are still going on under the able leadership of CEM Ronghang.”

The press conference was attended by the president of BJP, EKADC, Roland Killing and state secretary, ST Morcha and chairman, PWD Development Board, KAAC, Longsing Tokbi.