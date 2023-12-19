BJP veterans Advani and Joshi to miss Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration

AYODHYA, Dec19: Veteran leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, key figures in the agitation for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, are unlikely to attend the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22, according to the Ram Temple Trust.

Ram Temple Trust’s General Secretary, Champat Rai, informed the media on Monday that both Advani, aged 96, and Joshi, who will turn 90 next month, were urged not to attend the ceremony considering their age and health.

“Both are elders of the family, and considering their age, they were requested not to come, which was accepted by both,” Rai stated.

Preparations for the highly anticipated consecration ceremony are in full swing, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to attend. The rituals for ‘praan pratistha’ will commence on January 16 and continue until January 22, following the completion of preparations on January 15.

Rai shared a detailed list of invitees, which includes a three-member team formed to invite former Prime Minister Deve Gowda.

Notable figures such as Shankaracharyas, saints, and sages, along with representatives from major temples, religious and constitutional institutions, have been invited.