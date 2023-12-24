BJP Wins In Six MAC Constituencies Uncontested

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Dec 23: In a resounding victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), six MAC Constituencies in the NC Hills Autonomous Council Election slated for January 8, 2024, witnessed uncontested wins.

The constituencies, including Maibang (E) and (W), Hajadisa, Harangajao, Hamri, and Gunjung, saw prominent candidates like Nojit Kemprai, Monjit Naiding, Projith Hojai, Amendu Hojai, Mohet Hojai, and Monjoy Langthasa securing uncontested victories.

Addressing recent allegations in a press meet, NCHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa vehemently denied accusations of kidnapping and threats against INC and other opposition candidates.

Gorlosa expressed gratitude to the people of these six constituencies, emphasising their trust in the BJP’s commitment to peace, prosperity, and development since coming to power. He also acknowledged the support of opposition candidates, highlighting a shared vision for progress.

Gorlosa, also a candidate from the Dehangi constituency, assured continued efforts for the welfare of all citizens in Dima Hasao district. Pledging to elevate the district to one of the top districts in Assam, he urged voters in the remaining 22 constituencies to cast their valuable votes in favor of BJP candidates.

Meanwhile, the returning officer (RO) and district commissioner, Simanta Kumar Das, announced the official list of validly nominated candidates for the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council election, 2023-24.

As per the announcement, a total of 101 intending candidates had submitted their nomination papers for the 28 available seats, and all nominations were deemed valid. However, 8 candidates later withdrew their candidature, hailing from constituencies including 9-Maibang East, 10-Maibang West (two candidates), 13-Hajadisa, 16-Diyungmukh (Diyungbra), 20-Gunjung, 23-Harangjao, and 24-Hamri.

Das, in his capacity as RO cum DC, urged citizens to cooperate for a peaceful conduct of the upcoming election. Following a thorough scrutiny and validation process conducted by the Election office in Haflong, the finalised list has been forwarded to the Election Commission.