Bodoland hosts first ever International Wildlife Conference at Bansbari

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 16: The first-ever Bodoland International Wildlife Conference, 2024, commenced with a three-day colorful program scheduled on Friday at Bansbari in the Manas Tiger Reserve, Baksa district. The event was organised by the Department of Forest & Environment, Government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), which has been emphasising the importance of raising awareness on the conservation of forests and wildlife in the Bodoland region.

Approximately fifteen resource persons, including four internationally acclaimed personalities from Bhutan, Italy, and Bangladesh, along with others from seven states of India, participated in the conference. The chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro, graced the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest, alongside BTR executive member of the Forest and Environment Department, Ranjit Basumatary, and several dignitaries.

CEM Boro highlighted that the Bodoland region is blessed with diverse and rich biodiversity, and its verdant biospheres are home to many exotic and endangered species, making it a hotspot for the tourism sector. He praised the organisers for hosting the international conference, which aims to deepen the understanding of conservation of forests and wildlife across the region.

“It is a joyous moment to be part of the inaugural ceremony of the Bodoland International Wildlife Conference at Bansbari, along the Manas Tiger Reserve Project, Baksa. Our BTR is blessed with diverse and rich biodiversity, and our verdant biospheres are home to many exotic and endangered species,” Boro said, adding that the conference will seek sustainable solutions to preserve BTR’s incredible ecosystems.

“It remains our government’s enduring effort to bring together all stakeholders towards creating and securing safe havens for our BTR’s wildlife,” he added.

Among others, BTR EMs Reoreoa Narzihary, Dr Dharma Narayan Das, and MCLA Montu Boro were prominent attendees at the event.