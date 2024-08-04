Bodoland University organises student induction program

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 3: A student induction programme was held at Nileswar Brahma Auditorium Hall of Bodoland University on Saturday in Kokrajhar.

Over 300 newly admitted students of 5-years integrated course and nearly 800 students of 2-years PG course have been formally welcomed by Bodoland University this year 2024.

On the occasion, vice chancellor Prof. BL Ahuja graced as chief guest of the programme. The registrar of Bodoland, Dr. Subung Basumatary was the guest of Honour and all Deans of Faculties were invited as Guest of Honour including all HoDs. The event was organized for two days which was started on Friday.

In day one induction programme, students from the departments under Social Sciences, Science & Technology and Commerce & Management have been formally inducted with the view to make familiar with the facility of sciences of Bodoland University so that the new students will not face any trouble while studying at Bodoland University, Kokrajhar.

And on the second day, the programme was also inaugurated by the Hon’ble Rector, BU Prof. Jatin Sarmah along with Academic Registrar and in presence of all Deans of Faculties and all HoDs and faculty members of all disciplines.

Hon’ble Rector has also encouraged the newly admitted PG students to fully dedicate their journey on study and to build their good academic career.

While attending the programme, Hon’ble VC, BU Prof. B.L. Ahuja on his speech said said “ Joining at BU is your best choice- your success depends upon your kind honesty and hard work.”VC also stressed on cleanliness and simplicity of the students and urged them to maintain standard and proper dress, healthy lifestyle etc.

Prof. Ahuja hailing the students also said, “It is the time to uplift your academic career- your mobile should be well utilized for academic interest and you should decide how one want to be in this university

Try to give something good to university; don’t destroy any item of university.” he added