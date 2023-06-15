25 C
Body Found In Sootea

HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 14: In the early hours of Wednesday, an unidentified body was discovered on NH-15 near Gereki Gaon.

The Sootea police, led by officer-in-charge Shyaml Jyoti Saikia, responded to the scene and recovered the body, which appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. To facilitate identification, the unidentified body was initially kept at the police station.

Subsequently, the Sootea police transferred the body to Behali for autopsy. The body is currently being held in the morgue as the investigation continues, as stated by the police officer.

