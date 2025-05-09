Body of youth found in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 8: The body of a youth was found in a dense forest in Bengenaati Gandhi Nagar under Morikalong police outpost in Nagaon district on Thursday here.

The deceased, identified as Asim Kalita (25), a resident of Polashbari Sadagar Para, was reportedly working at a dhaba on Nagaon Borghat Bypass.

Locals suspect that Kalita was a drug addict, and his death might be linked to drug abuse. Following the recovery of the body, locals launched a protest against drug trafficking in the area, which led to a tense situation. The police intervened and took control of the situation.

The body was later recovered in the presence of a magistrate, and a post-mortem examination was also carried out. The locals have been demanding that the police administration take strict action against those involved in drug trafficking in the area.

In a related development, the police conducted a raid in the forest area and arrested one youth, Ankur Das. However, several others managed to escape. The locals have urged the authorities to take stern action against those involved in the drug trade and to eradicate it from the area, sources added.