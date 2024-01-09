13 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Booth Karmi Sanmilan organised in Nalbari

Minister Keshab Mahanta and Atul Bora lead Sanmilan, advocates for booth strengthening

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: In Nalbari, the Booth Karmi Sanmilan for Barpeta LS constituency witnessed a vibrant participation from AGP Karmakartas. The event not only paid heartfelt tributes to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement but also extended honours to the families of these courageous martyrs.

Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Atul Bora, highlighted the pivotal role of booths as political hubs for dedicated workers, highlighting that the party’s strength is rooted in the strength of its booths. He urged AGP functionaries and karmakartas to fortify the party’s organisational foundation by cultivating robust public relations at the grassroots level.

Expressing gratitude, minister Atul Bora thanked AGP working president and minister of Health & Family Welfare, Information Technology, Science and Technology, Keshab Mahanta, senior leader Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Central Committee vice presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, and other office bearers. Special appreciation was extended to the presidents and functionaries of AGP’s district, LAC, mandal, anchalik, and booth committees under the Barpeta LS constituency. He also commended the presidents and functionaries of AGP’s sister organisations and all the dedicated karmakartas who played a pivotal role in the grand success of the event.

Minister Atul Bora, along with AGP working president & minister Keshab Mahanta and dedicated Karmakartas, actively participated in a bike rally from Ghagrapar to Nalbari town, signifying their engagement in the Barpeta LS constituency’s ‘Booth Karmi Sanmilan’.

