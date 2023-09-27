26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
type here...

Brahmaputra erosion continues to affect Ligiribari and Desangmukh

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

 

- Advertisement -

SIVASAGAR, Sept 26: Recent erosion by the Brahmaputra River has caused significant damage to hundreds of bighas of land in Ligiribari and Desangmukh, leading to concerns among the local population. According to local youths, the Water Resource Department has been spending over Rs one crore annually on superficial erosion protection measures.

Rajani Panging, a social worker, stated that erosion in Desangmukh began in 1988 and has impacted villages like Aphala, Ligiribari, Saraipora, and others. Political leaders have promised permanent measures to protect Desangmukh, but these measures have not yet been implemented.

Water resource minister Pijush Hazarika recently visited the site when the Brahmaputra’s water level was high, but erosion occurred soon after the water level receded. Locals criticize the use of geo mats or geo shields as a waste of public money because they were haphazardly placed without effective embedding in the soil.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

People of MP have decided to vote out those who formed...

The Hills Times - 0