Brahmaputra erosion continues to affect Ligiribari and Desangmukh

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Sept 26: Recent erosion by the Brahmaputra River has caused significant damage to hundreds of bighas of land in Ligiribari and Desangmukh, leading to concerns among the local population. According to local youths, the Water Resource Department has been spending over Rs one crore annually on superficial erosion protection measures.

Rajani Panging, a social worker, stated that erosion in Desangmukh began in 1988 and has impacted villages like Aphala, Ligiribari, Saraipora, and others. Political leaders have promised permanent measures to protect Desangmukh, but these measures have not yet been implemented.

Water resource minister Pijush Hazarika recently visited the site when the Brahmaputra’s water level was high, but erosion occurred soon after the water level receded. Locals criticize the use of geo mats or geo shields as a waste of public money because they were haphazardly placed without effective embedding in the soil.