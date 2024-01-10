15 C
BSF conducts pre-recruitment training for youth in bordering areas

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: In line with its unwavering dedication to safeguarding the nation’s borders, the Border Security Force (BSF) is actively involved in the upliftment of the border population. To this end, a pre-recruitment training program has been organised collaboratively by the 31st Battalion of BSF under BSF Guwahati Frontier and the non-governmental organisation ‘Seemanta Chetna Manch, Purvottar’ at Chilarai Stadium, Golakganj, in the Dhubri district. The initiative is specifically designed for girls residing in the bordering areas along the Indo-Bangladesh International border.

Recognising the potential of local youth and their pivotal role in the nation-building process, the 31st Battalion under BSF Guwahati Frontier is conducting pre-recruitment training from Sunday to Wednesday, with a particular focus on girls. The training aims to prepare youth for written competitive examinations and physical fitness tests for recruitment in the Central Armed Forces, Indian Armed Forces, and state police. Experienced officials and women trainers are actively involved in imparting the necessary skills and knowledge during the training.

A total of 115 girls from the bordering areas are benefiting from this pre-recruitment training program. The primary objective is to motivate and inspire local youth to consider joining the Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Forces, and state police, instilling in them a sense of pride in serving the nation. The Border Security Force remains committed to enhancing the capabilities of the border population and contributing to the upliftment of the country’s future.

