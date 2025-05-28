25.7 C
BSF thwarts infiltration bid by B’deshis: Official

Assam
Updated:
GUWAHATI, May 27: An infiltration bid by a “large group of Bangladeshis” through Assam was thwarted by the BSF on Tuesday, an official said.

The attempt to enter India illegally was made early on Tuesday through South Salmara Mankachar district, the Border Security Force spokesperson said.

“In a significant operation on the morning of May 27, Border Security Force successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by a large group of Bangladesh nationals from the international boundary in South Salmara Mankachar district,” he said.

The BSF personnel deployed at the border “observed suspicious movement of Bangladesh nationals approaching towards the international boundary from their side to cross into Indian territory”, the spokesperson said.

“Acting swiftly, BSF troops challenged them to prevent their unauthorised entry into Indian territory. The Bangladeshi mob subsequently retreated into their country,” the spokesperson added.

Another BSF official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that a group of 14 illegal immigrants were pushed back by the security force through a border point in the same district in the early hours on Tuesday. (PTI)

