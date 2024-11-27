BTC CEM launches potato seed distribution, boosts agri support

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 27: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro, presided over the ceremonial distribution of potato seed tubers, a key step aimed at strengthening the agricultural sector in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Boro announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CEM stated, “Today, I had the honor of participating in the ceremonial distribution of potato seed tubers, marking a significant milestone for the agricultural sector in our region.”

Today, I had the honor of participating in the ceremonial distribution of potato seed tubers, marking a significant milestone for the agricultural sector in our region.



This initiative aims to connect local farmers with the Barama Cold Storage, enhancing the supply chain.… pic.twitter.com/KmyNhWivy4 — Pramod Boro (@PramodBoroBTR) November 27, 2024

The initiative sought to connect local farmers with the Barama Cold Storage, improving the supply chain and enhancing agricultural productivity.

Additionally, farm machinery, including tractors and implements, was distributed under the Bodoland Pig Mission to promote sustainable farming and boost productivity.

CEM Pramod Boro, along with BTCLA Speaker Kati Ram Boro and Executive Member Rakesh Brahma, inspected the Barama Cold Storage to ensure its readiness to serve farmers effectively.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the distribution event signified the BTC’s ongoing efforts to empower farmers and fostering a resilient agricultural economy in the region.

Furthermore, this initiative is expected to strengthen agricultural infrastructure, improve crop yield, and enhance the overall livelihood of farmers in BTR.