BTC CEM Pramod Boro Condemns Elephant Poaching in Manas National Park, Vows Strict Action

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 3: Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro, has strongly condemned the brutal killing of three wild elephants by poachers in Manas National Park on Friday, May 2.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, Boro assured that the matter would be treated with the utmost seriousness and that swift, strict action would be taken to bring the culprits to justice.

“This is a grave matter. We will not tolerate any threat to our wildlife and will ensure strict action against those involved,” Boro stated. He emphasized that the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government has worked hard to reduce poaching over recent years, which had seen a significant decline due to sustained efforts.

Boro highlighted a key initiative that encouraged hundreds of former poachers to surrender their handmade firearms and hunting tools. These individuals were provided with one-time financial assistance to help them transition to alternative livelihoods, reinforcing the government’s commitment to wildlife conservation.

In addition to anti-poaching efforts, the BTR government has implemented several measures to reduce human-elephant conflict, including providing compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in such incidents.

Boro also spoke about the broader environmental efforts being undertaken across BTC, including the declaration of Raimona National Park in the Kachugaon Forest Division and the establishment of the new Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park in the Haltugaon Division of Kokrajhar district. These efforts aim to protect biodiversity, conserve natural resources, and promote eco-tourism.

Urging the public to support conservation efforts, Boro called for active community participation. “We must all come together to protect our precious wildlife and natural heritage,” he appealed.

