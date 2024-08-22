BTC chief Pramod Boro launches Bodoland Youth Employment Mission

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: In a significant move to boost academic and employment opportunities in the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR), chief executive member (CEM) Pramod Boro launched the ‘Bodoland Youth Employment Mission’ at the BTCLA Auditorium, Kokrajhar on Wednesday. A website for the mission was also unveiled during the event.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the gathering, CEM Pramod Boro stated that the mission aims to bridge skill gaps for the youth of the region and enhance employability. He noted that, despite their hard work, some students struggle to achieve their goals due to a lack of proper guidance, motivation, and information. This initiative is designed to address these issues. Boro emphasised the importance of raising awareness about the mission to ensure maximum benefit for students. He also announced plans to establish at least 2 or 3 smart classrooms in every college in the region to support students’ educational endeavours.

Education secretary of BTC, Amar Jyoti Barman, highlighted that the Youth Employment Mission will include weekend coaching sessions in 25 colleges and higher secondary schools across Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri. These sessions will provide subject-specific guidance for various central and state government job opportunities, including grade III and grade IV positions, as well as roles in banking, railways, and defence. Expert professors and government sector specialists will lead the coaching sessions.

The event was attended by Speaker of BTCLA Kati Ram Baro, EM Wilson Hasda, political secretary to HCEM, and MCLA Madhab Ch Chetry, among other dignitaries and officials. The program saw enthusiastic participation from students across various colleges.