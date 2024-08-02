BTC government unveils key initiatives for safer learning in Baksa 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 1: In a significant step towards enhancing educational facilities, the chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Pramod Boro, inaugurated several key developmental schemes on Thursday in the Salbari constituency of the Baksa district. This initiative underscores the BTC’s commitment to providing a safe and improved learning environment for all students.

- Advertisement -

Among the schemes inaugurated by the BTC chief are the new main school block at Iragdaow LP School, featuring a smart fenced boundary wall and an iron gate, ensuring the safety of its young learners. Additionally, a new school building at Mainaogami LP School was inaugurated, comprising three modern classrooms, essential electrical works, and a toilet equipped with a septic tank. These enhancements aim to significantly improve educational infrastructure, offering students a conducive atmosphere for learning, proper sanitation, and overall well-being.

Furthermore, CEM Pramod Boro inaugurated the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Girls’ Hostel – IV at Borobazar Higher Secondary School. This newly constructed hostel is designed to provide a secure and nurturing environment for girls, empowering them to develop crucial life skills and preparing them for future opportunities.

With these initiatives, the BTC government is not only upgrading educational infrastructure but also prioritising the safety and development of students, paving the way for a brighter future in the region.