BTCLA holds summer session

KOKRAJHAR, July 11: The one-day Summer Session of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA) was held at BTC Legislative Assembly House, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar. The session started with a question hour and was chaired by Speaker of the BTCLA, Katiram Boro.

The house discussed thoroughly on various issues which included educational upliftment, road communication, agricultural aspects, etc. The house also emphasised bringing healthy welfare and development as well as ushering sustainable development across the region.

The opposition MCLAs of the Bodoland People’s Front staged a walkout of the House after their demand for a discussion on the publication of draft delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies by the Election Commission of India in the House was disallowed.

However, president of BPF and former chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary remained absent from the session.

Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro said that the session discussed thoroughly over the development and welfare of the citizens. While highlighting the recent publication of draft constituency delimitation, he said that the BTC region had one Lok Sabha seat reserved for ST and 15 assembly constituencies in BTC of which 6 reserved for ST. He said that UPPL also desired the creation of Udalguri as another parliamentary constituency but the idea of discussion over the issue in assembly was not necessary. He said since it was just draft delimitation, UPPL will move for the same demand and place their claims and objection before the delimitation committee on July 19 and 20 next. He hoped that the Election Commission of India would hear their genuine demands. He also said that the state cabinet has decided to change the name of Darrang parliamentary seat as Bairabkhunda and Gabardhana assembly constituency as Manas. He welcomed the renaming of both seats and said, “Manas is a national park while Bairabkhandha has historical importance.”