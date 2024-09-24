26 C
BTR CEM calls for collaborative development & community engagement

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 23: “Our main commitment is to foster comprehensive development in our region. To achieve this, we must prioritise inclusivity and actively encourage participation from our community. It is essential that we engage with our citizens, listen to their needs, and empower them. Let’s collaborate closely, share ideas, and build a strong foundation for a prosperous future for our Bodoland Territorial Region,” said BTC chief Pramod Boro during a review meeting with the chairpersons of various departments and missions of the government of BTR at the BTC Secretariat in Kokrajhar on Monday.

In his address, chief Boro emphasised the importance of effectively implementing government schemes and missions. He urged the chairpersons to ensure that these initiatives are not just policies on paper but translate into tangible benefits for the people. “We must work diligently to enhance the efficiency of our services,” he stated. “As the aspirations of our citizens continue to rise, it is our responsibility to meet and exceed their expectations. This requires a commitment to transparency, accountability, and proactive engagement with the community.”

Boro highlighted the need for a collaborative approach among different departments, stressing that only through unity and a shared vision can they address the diverse challenges faced by the region. He encouraged the chairpersons to foster a culture of innovation and responsiveness within their teams, adapting to the evolving needs of the community. “Together, we can create a progressive BTR that reflects the hopes and dreams of our people,” he added.

CEM Boro elaborated on key areas of focus, including skill development, community happiness, food processing, student welfare, recognition of artists, artisans, and sports personalities, microfinance, women empowerment, nutrition, traditional handicrafts, food production and marketing, traditional festivals, pensions, public grievances, welfare of the elderly, financial inclusion, youth employment, and placement initiatives, etc.

