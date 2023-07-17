24.9 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 17, 2023
type here...

BTR CEM inaugurates coaching and counselling centre for skilled youth

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

KOKRAJHAR, July 16: Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), inaugurated the first-ever coaching and counselling centre developed by the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Development Mission of the BTR government. The inauguration took place on Saturday, coinciding with the celebration of World Youth Skills Day, at the ITI Centre in Dhawliguri, Kokrajhar.

The initiative, under the SEED department of the BTR government, aims to create a ‘Skilled BTR’ by fostering talent, skills, and innovation among the region’s youth. The newly established centre, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, will provide training through a hybrid mode, combining online and offline methods, to promote human resource development.

The coaching and counselling centre will offer clinical and career counselling services free of cost. The first batch of youths will receive preparatory training to clear examinations in areas such as SSC, banking services, and GDA.

CEM Boro extended his warm greetings and best wishes to the skilled youth on World Youth Skills Day, emphasising the government’s commitment to the welfare and development of the region’s youth. He expressed hope that the centre would benefit future generations by providing knowledge on various aspects.

- Advertisement -

Prominent attendees at the event included BTR executive member Wilson Hasda and MLA Lawrence Islary. Additionally, CEM Boro also inaugurated a Boys’ Hostel and laid the foundation stone for the construction of another educational infrastructure at Bineswar Brahma Engineering College in Kokrajhar. The BTR government remains dedicated to uplifting the education infrastructure as a top priority, fulfilling its commitments and promises.

 

14 Best Places to Visit in Sohra
14 Best Places to Visit in Sohra
Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone
Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone
Best IITs for Electrical Engineering Top 9 Placements by Companies
Best IITs for Electrical Engineering Top 9 Placements by Companies
Know About Chandrayaan 3
Know About Chandrayaan 3
Top Highest Mountain Peaks in India
Top Highest Mountain Peaks in India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura launches school boat service to ferry school students for free

The Hills Times - 0
14 Best Places to Visit in Sohra Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone Best IITs for Electrical Engineering Top 9 Placements by Companies Know About Chandrayaan 3 Top Highest Mountain Peaks in India