BTR CEM inaugurates coaching and counselling centre for skilled youth

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

KOKRAJHAR, July 16: Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), inaugurated the first-ever coaching and counselling centre developed by the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Development Mission of the BTR government. The inauguration took place on Saturday, coinciding with the celebration of World Youth Skills Day, at the ITI Centre in Dhawliguri, Kokrajhar.

The initiative, under the SEED department of the BTR government, aims to create a ‘Skilled BTR’ by fostering talent, skills, and innovation among the region’s youth. The newly established centre, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, will provide training through a hybrid mode, combining online and offline methods, to promote human resource development.

The coaching and counselling centre will offer clinical and career counselling services free of cost. The first batch of youths will receive preparatory training to clear examinations in areas such as SSC, banking services, and GDA.

CEM Boro extended his warm greetings and best wishes to the skilled youth on World Youth Skills Day, emphasising the government’s commitment to the welfare and development of the region’s youth. He expressed hope that the centre would benefit future generations by providing knowledge on various aspects.

- Advertisement -

Prominent attendees at the event included BTR executive member Wilson Hasda and MLA Lawrence Islary. Additionally, CEM Boro also inaugurated a Boys’ Hostel and laid the foundation stone for the construction of another educational infrastructure at Bineswar Brahma Engineering College in Kokrajhar. The BTR government remains dedicated to uplifting the education infrastructure as a top priority, fulfilling its commitments and promises.