BTR ushers in new era of education through Bodoland Space Education Program

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 3: The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government is taking significant strides in the field of education by fostering scientific curiosity and technological advancement among students.

- Advertisement -

Under the visionary leadership of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, the Bodoland Space Education Program is equipping students with the knowledge and skills to compete at the national level in space education.

On Wednesday, CEM Pramod Boro inaugurated the “Mathias Tudu Memorial Space Laboratory” at Grahampur Higher Secondary School in the Gossaigaon Sub-division of Kokrajhar District.

This laboratory is dedicated in memory of Mathias Tudu, former Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and ex-Principal of Grahampur Higher Secondary School, whose contributions to education have been invaluable.

This facility aims to enhance space-related learning and scientific exploration among students.

- Advertisement -

Continuing this initiative, on Thursday, Pramod Boro, accompanied by a delegation of esteemed officials, inaugurated another space laboratory at Tipkai Higher Secondary School in the Parbatjhora Sub-division.

The Chief Executive Member envisions a future where students in BTR have access to world-class space education, igniting their passion for science and technology while preparing them to excel on a national and global scale.

As part of this vision, ten meritorious students from BTR were selected for a prestigious two-day exposure visit to the Space Applications Centre (SAC) of ISRO and Science City, Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, on March 25 and 26, 2025.

This initiative, led by executive member Wilson Hasda and a team of officials, provided students with firsthand experience of advanced space research and scientific innovations, further strengthening their understanding and aspirations in the field of space science.

- Advertisement -

BTR had earlier set a milestone in space education with the establishment of the “Chino Basumatary Memorial Space Laboratory” at Sidli-Kashikotra Higher Secondary School, which was inaugurated on July 19, 2024.

This was the first-ever space laboratory established in a government school in Northeast India, marking a historic achievement in the region’s educational landscape.

The Space Laboratories are amongst the ten such facilities to be established across the BTR, following an MoU signed on February 23, 2024 between the Government of BTR and M/S Vyomika Space Academy Private Limited, New Delhi.

The Bodoland Space Education Program reflects BTC’s unwavering commitment to nurturing scientific learning, innovation, and research.

By providing students with access to modern educational resources, this initiative is paving the way for a brighter and more competitive future for the youth of BTR.