CAA will have least impact on Assam due to minimal applications for citizenship: Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 14: Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, asserted on Friday that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is of little consequence to the state due to the expected low number of applicants for Indian citizenship from Assam.

This statement followed the Ministry of Home Affairs’ launch of a portal for eligible individuals to apply for citizenship under the CAA.

The Act, which was implemented after the rules were notified on Monday, grants citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim religious minority migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Sarma also predicted a strong performance for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the party set to secure 13 out of 14 seats in Assam, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi anticipated to return for a third term.