Cachar admin gears up for smooth conduct of ADRE Phase-3

GUWAHATI, Oct 24: In a dedicated move to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Phase-3, slated for October 27, 2024, the Cachar district administration, under the leadership of deputy commissioner Mridul Yadav, has ramped up preparations. Convening a high-level coordination meeting, DC Yadav assembled top officials from key departments to fine-tune the strategies needed to ensure a seamless examination experience for thousands of aspiring candidates.

DC Yadav emphasised that a fair and transparent recruitment process is essential, reflecting the administration’s commitment to upholding integrity and fostering public trust. The meeting saw active participation from district development commissioner Norsing Bey, superintendent of police Numal Mahato, additional superintendent of police (Headquarters) Subrata Sen, all additional district commissioners, and representatives from the SEBA Regional Office and other line departments.

Recognising the significance of a coordinated approach, DC Yadav directed each department to assume specific roles in a collaborative effort. This strategy aims to enhance synergy, ensuring smooth execution across all levels, from traffic management to examination security. DC Yadav reiterated the importance of inter-departmental cooperation, urging officials to maintain the highest standards of vigilance and collaboration.

For efficient movement and security protocols, plans to streamline the movement of candidates and officials on exam day were thoroughly reviewed, with particular attention given to traffic management to prevent congestion near examination centers. Additionally, comprehensive security measures are being put in place to maintain a safe, controlled environment at all venues, prioritising transparency in all processes.

Highlighting his commitment to integrity and maintaining transparency, DC Yadav described the ADRE as an important milestone in Assam’s recruitment process, emphasising that this meticulous planning reflects the administration’s dedication to fairness and integrity. He encouraged departments to give their best efforts, underscoring that the district’s meticulous preparations instil confidence among candidates and reinforce public trust in the recruitment process.

With a determined focus on seamless inter-departmental coordination, Cachar district administration’s proactive and thorough preparations set a robust standard, underscoring its commitment to ensuring a fair, secure, and efficient recruitment examination for all.